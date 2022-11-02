1929

Our Modern Maidens

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 7th, 1929

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Young vivacious Billie uses her charms on influential businessman Glenn Abbott in hopes of getting her secret fiancée Gil a diplomatic appointment. Meanwhile Gil's affections meander to beautiful ingenue Kentucky, Billie's best friend. After securing Gil's appointment, Abbott is crushed to learn of Billie's impending marriage. What Billie didn't count on was Gil getting Kentucky pregnant. This throws her wedding day into scandal and creates turmoil in the lives of the youthful quartet.

Cast

Rod La RocqueGlenn Abbott aka 'Dynamite'
Douglas Fairbanks Jr.Gil Jordan
Anita PageKentucky
Edward NugentReg (as Edward Nugent)
Josephine DunnGinger
Albert GranB. Bickering Brown

View Full Cast >

Images