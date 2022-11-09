Our Most Brilliant Friends

Not Available

Charles Watson and Rebecca Taylor are Slow Club. After four well-received albums and 10 years of touring, conflicting perspectives on success and Slow Club’s future have pushed the two apart. Could this be the end of the Sheffield-based indie band and the two musicians’ longstanding friendship? If so, what will the future look like when they leave something behind that has defined their lives for over a decade? And why can it sometimes be so difficult to simply enjoy doing what so many would-be musicians dream of? A remarkable, bittersweet portrait of what may have been the band’s final tour, filmmaker Piers Dennis joined Charles and Rebecca on the road, capturing the frailties and brilliance of their musical partnership and documenting what friendship looks like from the back of a bus.