“Our OWN Christmas” is set to air on Tuesday, December 1 at 9:00–10:00 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin. The one-hour special will feature uplifting holiday moments, surprise acts of giving as well as festive performances by iconic Grammy Award-winning gospel singers Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Le’Andria Johnson, legendary award-winning gospel group The Clark Sisters, and many more. A second holiday gospel music special currently in production will air on OWN Easter 2021.