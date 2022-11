Not Available

Terrorism is the new millennium's greatest threat, and Osama Bin Laden is the ultimate icon of modern-day fear. But how did the current wave of global terrorism emerge? Follow the history of post-Cold War politics and economics that created an entire terror industry, with Bin Laden at its center. A sobering look at how the world's present instability was built and fostered, Our Own Private Bin Laden examines the ways history can shape the future.