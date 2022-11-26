Not Available

Our Queen at war reveals how Princess Elizabeth's wartime experiences prepared her for the longest and most successful reign in British history. From looking after evacuees to making radio broadcasts, from starring in pantomimes to joining the armed forces - over five years Princess Elizabeth graduated from innocent child to Queen-in-waiting. Royal biographer Robert Lacey; "when you look at the reasons why she's done the job so well, it all goes back to those years, to the sense of duty, to the empathy with the nation, and being shaped by this great national ordeal and great national triumph."