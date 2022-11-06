Not Available

Our Short Life

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DEFA

The fun-loving, 26-year-old architect Franziska Linkerhand (Simone Frost) works for a famous professor. Yet, she feels restrained by her dependence on him and longs to take risks. When her marriage falls apart, she moves to a small town for a fresh start. Franziska approaches her new life with vigor and idealism. Many of her colleagues have given in to the dictates of economic restrictions and prefabricated apartment blocks; but Franziska hangs onto her ideals and, as in her private life, is not willing to compromise…

Cast

Hermann BeyerSchafheutlin
Christian Steyer
Uwe KockischWolfgang
Dietrich KörnerProfessor Reger
Christine Schorn
Barbara Dittus

View Full Cast >

Images