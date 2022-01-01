1991

Our Sons

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 18th, 1991

Studio

Robert Greenwald Productions

Our Sons is a 1991 made-for-TV movie starring Julie Andrews and Ann-Margret as two mothers of gay sons, one of whom is dying of AIDS. As a small town waitress, Ann-Margret's character must overcome her own homophobia and learn to love her son unconditionally. In the process, she cements a lasting friendship with Andrews's character. The movie was inspired by the 1987 documentary Too Little, Too Late. Andrews' character is secretly homophobic, and Ann-Margret's character is openly homophobic. The dying son is played by Željko Ivanek; Hugh Grant plays his partner.

Cast

Ann-MargretLuanne Barnes
Julie AndrewsAudrey Grant
Hugh GrantJames
Zeljko IvanekDonald Barnes
Tony RobertsHarry
Hal EnglandCharley

