Our Spirits Don't Speak English

From Rich-Heape Films, the award winning producers of Trail of Tears Cherokee Legacy and Black Indians An American Story and told from the Native American perspective, this documentary uncovers the dark history of the US government policy and will give a voice to the countless Indian children forced through the system. The film deals with both the schools run by Christian missionaries and those run by the United States' Bureau of Indian Affairs. It addresses the schools' role of forcing cultural assimilation of the resident children into the ways of the majority culture of European Americans.[2]