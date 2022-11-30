Not Available

Ichiya Chitani (Taiki Sato) made his debut as a novelist when he was in middle school. His novels received severe criticisms and were not popular. Now, Ichiya Chitani is a high school student. His confidence as a writer is shot. One day, an editor proposes that Ichiya Chitani collaborate with his classmate Shiina Koyurugi (Kanna Hashimoto), who is a popular writer, on a novel. The editor wants a novel that can touch the hearts of people around the world. Ichiya Chitani and Shiina Koyurugi have completely different personalities and reside on different levels in terms of popularity as writers, collaborate on a new novel.