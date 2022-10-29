Not Available

Our Sunhi

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jeonwonsa Film

Sunhi (Jeong Yu-mi) from the Department of Film stops by the school one day to get a letter of recommendation from Professor Choi (Kim Sang-joong) to leave to the US. She expects him to write her a nice one since he took favor to her. She runs into two men from the past she's never met in a long time; Moon-soo (Lee Seon-gyoon), a recently turned movie director and senior director Jae-hak (Jeong Jae-yeong).

Cast

Lee Sun-KyunMunsu
Kim Sang-JoongChoi Donghyun
Jung Jae-YoungJaehak
Lee Min-woo Sang-woo
 Ye Ji-wonJoohyun
Jung Yoo-miSunhi

