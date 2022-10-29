Sunhi (Jeong Yu-mi) from the Department of Film stops by the school one day to get a letter of recommendation from Professor Choi (Kim Sang-joong) to leave to the US. She expects him to write her a nice one since he took favor to her. She runs into two men from the past she's never met in a long time; Moon-soo (Lee Seon-gyoon), a recently turned movie director and senior director Jae-hak (Jeong Jae-yeong).
|Lee Sun-Kyun
|Munsu
|Kim Sang-Joong
|Choi Donghyun
|Jung Jae-Young
|Jaehak
|Lee Min-woo
|Sang-woo
|Ye Ji-won
|Joohyun
|Jung Yoo-mi
|Sunhi
View Full Cast >