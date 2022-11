Not Available

Struggling rapper Deon (Eugene Smith) finally gets the break he's been waiting for when he and his rhyming partner (Palmer Reed) are offered a record contract -- but then his gangster past comes back to haunt him. When a rival gang believes Deon has been selling drugs on their turf, they come seeking revenge, and all that Deon has been working for -- a stable home, a shot at stardom -- is suddenly at risk in this explosive urban thriller.