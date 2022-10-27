Not Available

Our Vinyl Weighs a Ton: This Is Stones Throw Records

  • Documentary
  • Music

Under the direction of founder and world-renowned DJ Peanut Butter Wolf, Stones Throw Records has consistently released critically acclaimed, left-of-center albums since its founding in 1996. Drawing on live concert footage, never-before-seen archival material, inner-circle home video and photographs and in-depth interviews with the folks who put Stones Throw on the map, this documentary will delve deeper into the label's enigmatic artists, history, culture and global following.

Cast

CommonHimself
Michael DiamondHimself
MF DoomHimself
Flying LotusHimself
Kanye WestHimself
Ahmir-Khalib ThompsonHimself

