"Our voices are not our own" explores the concept of voice as a physical and immaterial presence or absence, in relation to broken vocal cycles. Invisible figures wear drawn costumes, created for the film using a chemical-reflective, light-fibre fabric. Soft-pastels and fabric changes in the different light conditions and under flash everything becomes monochrome. The figures wearing these drawings are rendered ghosts, or ghosts of voices, only their shapes visible underneath. The film’s audio is created from distorting frequencies of various digital noises taken from text, email and messaging notifications in addition to breath and heartbeats.