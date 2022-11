Not Available

Young autistic girl (Massie) struggles with self-inflicted isolation and the rearing of her Aunt (Castali), teaching her to turn the other way as she realizes those in need around her. One day, she experiences a world saved through the eyes of Wonder Gal (Watts) who pulls Cadence out of her isolation and connect with those around her. Atleast until stubborn Cadence pulls away from her new found friend and falls victim to realty.