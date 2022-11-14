Ours Boonie - L\'aventure minuscule

Not Available

Briar and Bramble, two bear brothers who constantly annoy Vick, are about to have a rude awakening. Vick goes to meet them to make them disappear and remove them from his life. During the commotion, all three are caught in by a shrink ray and miniaturized. The tiny team must return to the device to reverse the effects, but their efforts are thwarted by Vick's father. All three of them embark on a crazy race through a beautiful world, right under our feet, not only to return to their right , but also to find their families.