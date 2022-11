Not Available

“Out Getting Ribs” takes its title from a 1982 pencil-on-paper piece from Jean Michel Basquiat. On this song, 16-year-old Zoo Kid, subverts the polite, studied expectations of your average singer-songwriter type. The London teen instead gives us grubby, earthy language and employs a keen understanding of verité sounds' emotional punch. Comfort with letting the seams show makes “Out Getting Ribs” oddly intimate and irrevocably bleak.