Out in Africa 3

Not Available

When a group of models is on location, not everyone works every day. When they have free time, they take care of themselves—and each other. In between bungee jumping, water skiing and sightseeing jaunts to a monkey park and a crocodile farm (where there were other 4 legged wild animals), the boys amuse themselves in more intimate ways. Mark Aubrey and Liam Phoenix get all steamed up in a sauna, Matt Phillipe and Joey Amis teach us all about the Karma Sutra and Sebastion Bonnet, Josh Elliot and Sascha Chaykin put pay to the old expression that three is a crowd and give us a new one ‘Three is more fun than two’. "Out in Africa" is proof positive that the BelAmi boys work hard, but play even harder!