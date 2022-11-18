Out Living It

Not Available

What happens when you take a group of young adult cancer fighters and survivors and put them on the river or rock for a week with an organization designed to help them paddle and climb beyond their diagnosis, defy their cancer, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same? Epic Magic This film is their story. The young adults featured in this film could be your next door neighbor, the person sitting next to you in your 8 AM intro to Bio Lecture at college, or quite possibly, maybe the are even you.