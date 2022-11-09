Out Loud - The Documentary

Not Available

The Making of Out Loud is much more than a behind-the-scenes look at the myriad difficulties faced by the cast and crew of the Muslim world’s first commercial gay feature, Out Loud. This thought provoking, well researched look at the discrimination and outright persecution faced today by gays and lesbians in Muslim countries serves as a strong reminder of how precious Western gay rights gains are, as well as how much work remains to be done, especially in the face of many organized religions’ intolerance of the gay community.