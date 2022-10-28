1986

Out of Bounds

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 24th, 1986

Studio

Fries Entertainment

Farm boy Daryl Cage's parents ship him off to the big city to live with his brother, hoping he will have a better life there. After a baggage mixup at the airport, Daryl finds himself in possession of a drug cache, which a ruthless drug dealer wants back. The dealer murders Daryl's brother and the small town boy ends up all alone in the big city, being pursued by both the drug dealer and the police, who suspect him of the murder.

Cast

Anthony Michael HallDaryl Cage
Glynn TurmanLieutenant Delgado
Jenny WrightDizz / Darlene
Jeff KoberRoy Gaddis
Raymond J. BarryHurley
Pepe SernaMurano

Images