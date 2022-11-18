Out of Control (2003)

Not Available

A man named Jaswinder (Ritesh Deshmukh) goes to the United States of America promising his parents that he will return soon and his sister marriage will be set. In America in a night club he meets an American girl named Sally (Brande Roderick) and marries her for his visa. He obviously forgets to remember the promise he made that he would go back to India. Meanwhile in India his parents have found him a new bride, typical Punjabi kudi, Richa (Hrishitaa Bhatt). His sister calls him to America by telling him that his father had a heart-attack, but that is the way they could bring him back to India.