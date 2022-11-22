Out of Iraq: A Love Story

Not Available

How far would you go to be with the love of your life? In 2003, in the midst of war, in a country where homosexuality is banned, two Iraqi men meet by chance and fall in love. Nayyef, a translator for the U.S. military, and Btoo, a soldier in the Iraqi army, face persecution, and possibly death, if they stay in their homeland. After obtaining a visa, Nayyef leaves his love behind, settling in Seattle with a determination to one day reunite with Btoo in a place where they can express their love freely and without fear.