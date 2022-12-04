Out of (K)nowhere: un film d'Anne Prat

Not Available

Very little was left of the film by Anne Prat, a brilliant student who studied cinema with me at the University of Paris in the 1970s. Anne Prat was not just any student. Three weeks before summer break in 1976, even though she had not taken part in any of practical lessons, she presented a short film, shot in the Brakhage style, which surprised all of us with its technical mastery. She informed me she was going to stop studying and go to Australia, and that her film was just the beginning of a larger and more complicated cinematographic work. She had left me the material for her film at the university, in a big box, and asked me to pick it up. At that time, I had no idea I would never going to see her again… (C. L.)