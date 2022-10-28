Not Available

Out of Nature

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mer Film AS

Out of Nature is a journey inside Martins head. A family father in his 30s living in a small town of Norway. He feels alienated in his own life and longs to get away. Away from his job, away from his family, into the woods, up to the mountains. While spending a weekend alone on a hiking trip, he is forced to confront the way he lives his life. Out of Nature is an original, funny and tender film about how to take part in your own life as a husband, father and son.

Cast

Marte Magnusdotter SolemSigrid
Sivert Giæver SolemKarsten
Rebekka NystabakkHelle
Ellen Birgitte WintherKjersti
Per KjerstadRaymond
John Sigurd KristensenJeger

