Out of Nothing

Not Available

A short documentary exploring the stories we tell about who we are and where we come from. Long Island, NY, is home to some of the oldest Indian reservations in the US, the home of the Shinnecock Nation. According to their creation myth they are ‘the human children of the goddess who descended from the sky.’ Only a few miles away lies the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider, where scientists from around the world conduct experiments on what the universe is made of, and what it looked like in the first few moments after its creation.