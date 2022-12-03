Out of Orbit: The Life and Times of Marshall McLuhan 1991

Not Available

"Societies have always been shaped more by the nature of the media with which people communicate than by the content of the communication." - Marshall McLuhan Marshall McLuhan, one of Canada's most influential and controversial figures, burst into the center of media circles in North America with his strange and prophetic pronouncements - "electric light is pure information" - on advertising, television, and the emerging computer age. "Out Of Orbit" also pays tribute to McLuhan, his message, and the way in which his theories and words have penetrated and influenced the consciousness of today's media-literate society.