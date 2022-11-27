Not Available

Dorj and his heavily pregnant wife Suren live an idyllic nomadic life on the Mongolian steppe, but as Suren develops complications during childbirth, the local doctor advises them to venture into the capital city to seek medical attention. With no official documentation they find themselves unable to cover the medical fees and Dorj must pawn their wedding belongings before signing up to a local karaoke contest. A heart- warming and feel-good road movie about the clash between nature and the urban world. Out of Paradise is as much a love story as a reflection on our modern ways of living.