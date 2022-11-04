Out of Place

Not Available

Directed by and stars Al St. John and the first half is a little below average. It's a variation on the sort of rustic comedies his uncle, Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, used to star in with Mabel Normand almost a decade earlier. The gags, while reasonable and appropriate, are, like the cows, milked too much. The pretty girl is swinging on a swing, reading a newspaper and knocks four of her suitors and her father into the water, with a long, slow-motion shot of them plunging into the depths.