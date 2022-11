Not Available

Hip lesbian Micki Silva (Carol Monda) leaves her fast-paced urban lifestyle for Cape May, New Jersey, to help her ailing uncle Charlie (Dennis Fecteau). At the local diner, run by Shelley (Nancy Daly), Micki meets Charlie's friend Roberta (Joy Kelly). Roberta likes her house, working at the diner, and numerous aspects of the small-town way of life that bore Micki, but opposites attract. Drawn together by the dying Charlie, the two women develop a complex relationship.