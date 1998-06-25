Meet Jack Foley, a smooth criminal who bends the law and is determined to make one last heist. Karen Sisco is a federal marshal who chooses all the right moves … and all the wrong guys. Now they're willing to risk it all to find out if there's more between them than just the law. Variety hails Out of Sight as "a sly, sexy, vastly entertaining film."
|George Clooney
|Jack Foley
|Jennifer Lopez
|Karen Sisco
|Michael Keaton
|Ray Nicolette (uncredited)
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Hejira Henry (uncredited)
|Dennis Farina
|Marshall Sisco
|Catherine Keener
|Adele
