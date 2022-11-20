Out of Sight - A Film by Neil Hart

Not Available

Fontainebleau is one of the most popular climbing destination on the planet, with thousands of boulders spread over hundreds of areas. From the classic areas of the Franchard and Cuvier to the less known areas of Buthiers and JA Martin Come follow a group of the worlds best climbers as they explore the most hidden beautiful boulders of this enchanted forest. They will take you on a journey to parts of the forest you have never heard of and boulders you have never seen, Not only that but boulders just off the paths in the main areas that are so beautiful but seldom climbed.