2006

Out of the Blue

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

Ordinary people find extraordinary courage in the face of madness. On 13-14 November 1990 that madness came to Aramoana, a small New Zealand seaside village. It came in the form of a lone gunman with a high-powered semi-automatic rifle. As he stalked his victims the terrified and confused residents were trapped in the village for 24 hours while a handful of under-resourced and underarmed local policeman risked their lives trying to find him and save the survivors. By dawn 13 people lay dead. This is a true story.

Cast

Karl UrbanNick Harvey
Tandi WrightJulie-Anne Bryson
Simon FerryGarry Holden
Matthew SunderlandDavid Gray
Lois LawnHelen Dickson
Paul GloverPaul Knox

