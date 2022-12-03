Not Available

In 1970s Melbourne a group of students made a stand for gay pride at a time when homosexuality was criminalised and discrimination and abuse was widespread. When being gay meant hiding your true self. Where the act of coming out was a radical form of protest. Out of the Closets, Into the Streets explores the moment Melbourne’s gay and lesbian people found their voice through the Gay Liberation Movement. The story documents the moment gay and lesbian people took to the streets, coming out and proud and challenging the status quo.