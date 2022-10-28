Not Available

    Anteroom Productions proudly presents "Out of the Darkness", the incredible true story of Shelly Lubben and her journey from a life in the porn industry to a life in Christ. "Out of the Darkness" also looks at the life and work of Mark Houck, a young man who struggled with a porn addiction for 16 years, but now fights to end its monumental influence. With important commentary from from world-renowned experts, Dr. Judith Reisman and Dr. Richard Fitzgibbons, this new style documentary charts the liberating power of love in the lives of two extraordinary people.

