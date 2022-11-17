Out of the Open

Not Available

A walker understands gradually that he does not know much about the turbulent and airy flow of the spirit, or that he is incapable of defining it. Nevertheless, he connects with it every time he discovers that his own person constitutes a fragile material structure in the hands of nature’s fluctuations, far from social intermediaries. He adapts his definition of “natural” to the changes of his own mind: today is freezing because I freeze, tomorrow the sun burns because I dry out.