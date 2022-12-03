Out of the Tiger's Mouth

Not Available

This uneven drama by Tim Whelan, Jr. centers on the misfortunes of two children who are refugees from mainland China but are meant to symbolize a global problem. After the children's grandmother entrusts them to the care of a boatman who is to take them to their uncle in Hong Kong, the unscrupulous boatman drops them off at a brothel in Macao. The young sister and brother are saved by one of the hookers who finds a way to get them back on a dependable boat bound for Hong Kong. After making it finally to their destination, the duo suffer further trials and tribulations, only to discover that another, final setback was waiting in the wings.