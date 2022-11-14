Out of Your Clothes

Not Available

"In fact, I find it very important to be well in one’s clothes that’s why I wear my clothes only once, unless I've had a very good day which I want to remember, in this case I will sometimes wear things longer but after 2 days I wear new clothes that are all fresh." And so begins the film created by the German artist Corinna Schnitt. Here she presents us the relfections of a young woman on her balcony shaking her laundry. The private thoughts of this woman are drowned in her own delirium which is accentuated and framed in by film’s repetitive imagery. The camera slowly zooms out to reveal the urban decor in which the film was made. The anonymous facades of the surrounding apartment blocks pushes us to imagine that behind each one of these buildings hides a collection of unique lifestyles and thoughts. The artist brings this to light through a strange and almost sad sense of humor.