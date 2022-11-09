Not Available

OUT: Smashing Homophobia Project

    Three high-school lesbians in Seoul worry about love, sexuality, school, and family. The girls, who were junior-high-school kids in the last film, titled Lesbian Censorship in School, have grown up, made boyfriends and girlfriends, and experienced heartbreak. Each of them trains the camera on the things around her, and previews the footage she has shot for one of the directors; the meetings often become a sort of counseling as they expose their true selves through the filmmaking process.

