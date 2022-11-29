Not Available

Out West

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Comique Film Company

The story involves Arbuckle coming to the western town of Mad Dog Gulch (which the intertitles call "the toughest town in the movies") after being thrown off a train and chased by Indians. He teams up with gambler/saloon owner Bill Bullhum (Keaton), in trying to keep the evil Wild Bill Hickup (Al St. John) away from Salvation Army girl, Salvation Sue (Alice Lake). Fatty and Buster have a series of adventures trying to beat St. John, until they discover his one weakness: his ticklishness.

Cast

