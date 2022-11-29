Not Available

The story involves Arbuckle coming to the western town of Mad Dog Gulch (which the intertitles call "the toughest town in the movies") after being thrown off a train and chased by Indians. He teams up with gambler/saloon owner Bill Bullhum (Keaton), in trying to keep the evil Wild Bill Hickup (Al St. John) away from Salvation Army girl, Salvation Sue (Alice Lake). Fatty and Buster have a series of adventures trying to beat St. John, until they discover his one weakness: his ticklishness.