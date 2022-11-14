Out With A Bang

Not Available

With a meteor set to strike and destroy earth in a mere 12 hours, lecherous married couple Violet (Karma Rx) and Aaron (Xander Corvus) and their more conservative counterparts Ruth (Casey Calvert) and Andrew (Michael Vegas) have gathered at the former’s mansion for an extended stretch of debauchery before everything, and everyone, is annihilated. The impending meteor has set off a punishing heatwave, and everyone is oddly relaxed because the reality of the situation has not sunk in. When Aaron proposes a game of roulette for the chance to fuck Ruth and wins, it sets off a spiraling series of surreal events made stranger by the desperate Chloe (Alina Lopez), who shows up at their doorstep after her car breaks down and later slips into a dream where her unfettered desires are manifested in the form of Amelia (Cecilia Lion) – all of which climaxes in wild revelations and wilder sex as everyone’s remaining time on earth trickles away.