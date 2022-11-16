Not Available

Outbreak

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sci-Fi Channel

On a hot summer afternoon in the sleepy town of Blackwater Louisiana, a meteor streaks across the sky and crashes through the roof of the local Natural History Museum. The meteor is actually a spaceship containing an alien life form which animates the museum's partially frozen Woolly Mammoth and begins a rampage. Local authorities and Government Investigators join forces with Frank Abernathy, the Museum Curator, and his father Simon, a B-Movie enthusiast, to bring down the giant mammoth in this alien-invasion flick!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images