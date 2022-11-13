OUTCASTS BY CHOICE

Not Available

In war-torn 1977 Belfast, three brothers and a friend formed The Outcasts, a band that would lead the punk explosion while rejecting the status quo and ignoring the sectarian violence that surrounded them. The film finds the band as their 40th-anniversary approaches and they embark on a European tour. In a series of frank interviews, they reminisce about the early days, wonder can they actually play their instruments this time around, are they still punks, and what is punk anyhow? With intimate access to the band and a wealth of energetic archive, Paul and Kate McCarroll have recaptured a powerful moment in Belfast youth culture and a compelling insight into a band reclaiming that youth