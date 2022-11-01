Not Available

Voleurz presents "Outdoor Graduation"- a full-length action sports film available online for free. It's not just a snowboard or ski movie, or a skate flick, it's a film about what the ridiculous Voleurz family does for fun on the West Coast of Canada. A smooth blend of snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding, tomfoolery and beer combines to create a one of a kind film that will keep you smiling and stoked no matter who you are, where you live, or what's strapped to your feet. We hope you have as much fun watching Outdoor Graduation as we did making it.