Outerborough

Not Available

In 1899, a photographer at American Mutoscope & Biograph mounted his camera on the front of a trolley traveling over the Brooklyn Bridge. The three 90-foot rolls he created were edited together to complete the journey from Manhattan to Brooklyn, entitled Across the Brooklyn Bridge. Because the film was shot on the short-lived 68mm gauge format stock, it was not viewed by modern audiences until 2004, when the British Film Institute restored it to 35mm. As a commission by the Museum of Modern Art for the re-opening of their facility in a new design by architect Yoshio Taniguch, American avant-garde filmmaker Bill Morrison took this remarkable footage and recombined it with itself to form a new split-screen extrapolation. Violinist and composer Todd Reynolds created the film’s original soundtrack.