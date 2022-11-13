Outitude: The Irish Lesbian Community

Not Available

Outitude is a heartfelt documentary that attempts to get to the core of what it means to be lesbian. We explore what defines us, what connects us, and what are our commonalities. We spoke to rural and urban lesbians, poets, writers, activists, self-professed bar dykes, queer women and curious women. Personal stories tell of the diversities of identities, tales of coming out, experiences of homophobia and the varied types of activisms that offer a kaleidescope of the richness and diversity of our lesbian community.