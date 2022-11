Not Available

To produce this compilation of live performances, junior punkers Outl4w created their own record label. Formed in 2004, the British band gained recognition after appearing on London's XFM radio and placing second in a national competition held at the Marquee Club. Tracks include "Poor and Weird," "Black Flowers," "Jeremy Bentham," "Be Yourself," "My Mum Says," "BBC," "Television Addict" and "If the Kids Are United."