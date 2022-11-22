Outland I: Beyond the Far West

Not Available

This movie sees Zander Calaman an infamous wild-west villain return to the sleepy town of Outland to reap his revenge on its people. Calaman begins exacting his revenge by keeping the daughter of the towns sheriff as his sex slave. Having also allowed a devious whore to bargain her way out of prison by offering her ass up! Meanwhile we see the local hero and his Indian sidekick stumble upon a sexy cannibal tribeswoman on their way to rid the town from Calamans evil clutches. This is Outland - Beyond The Far West, so saddle-up and enjoy the ride. They did!