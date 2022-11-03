Not Available

Outlaw Girl

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Beppe Musolino is falsely accused of murder. He is tried and once found guilty is imprisoned. Unexpectedly he escape from prison and to survive he start living like an outlaw brigand. He falls in love for Mara, a village girl, and with her help he hunts down all of the witnesses who lied about him at the trial.

Cast

Silvana ManganoMara
Umberto SpadaroDoctor Micheli
Ignazio BalsamoAntonio Schepisi
Guido CelanoBrigadier Rinaldi
Rocco D'AssuntaRocco Creo, the sacristan
Nino PaveseThe maltese

View Full Cast >

Images