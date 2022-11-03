Outlaw Girl

Beppe Musolino is falsely accused of murder. He is tried and once found guilty is imprisoned. Unexpectedly he escape from prison and to survive he start living like an outlaw brigand. He falls in love for Mara, a village girl, and with her help he hunts down all of the witnesses who lied about him at the trial.
|Silvana Mangano
|Mara
|Umberto Spadaro
|Doctor Micheli
|Ignazio Balsamo
|Antonio Schepisi
|Guido Celano
|Brigadier Rinaldi
|Rocco D'Assunta
|Rocco Creo, the sacristan
|Nino Pavese
|The maltese
View Full Cast >