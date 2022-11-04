Not Available

Outlaw: Kill!

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Goro (Tetsuya Watari) has always been a lone wolf. When he arrives at an industrial city in Keihin, there is certain restlessness in the air. The Iriezaki family and the Kanto Touyu-kai were in the midst of a territorial dispute. Goro was quick to notice, but had no intent to take sides. At a department store nearby, he sees an elevator lady being harassed by a couple of hoodlums. Goro decides to intervene. Unbeknownst to him, the hoodlums are Touyu-kai members – and the girl has strong ties with the opposing family.

Cast

Chieko MatsubaraYukiko Hashimoto
Eiji GôTetsuji Hanai
Kenji ImaiTakamatsu Hirakawa
Goro MutsumiMotohiro Okitsu
Kôji WadaIsao Uno
Fujio SugaGiichi Kenmochi

