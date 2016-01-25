2016

Outlaws and Angels

  • Western
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 2016

Studio

Orion Pictures

A gang of cold-blooded outlaws narrowly escapes a blood-soaked bank robbery in a grimy frontier town. With a notorious bounty hunter hot on their trail, these nefarious criminals desperately need a place to hide out before night falls. Fate brings them to the home of the Tildons, a seemingly innocent family with two feisty daughters. As the men settle in, an impetuous game of cat and mouse plays out during the cold, black night. Come morning, nothing will ever be the same.

Cast

Francesca Eastwood
Chad Michael Murray
Frances Fisher
Teri Polo
Luke Wilson
Ben BrowderGeorge Tildon

Images